Deepwater a proven grain performer | Video

BRIAN and Kaylene Gibson's noted 2201 hectare (5440 acre) Condamine property Deepwater is top opportunity to secure a major western Downs grain production operation.

Located 39km south west of Condamine on the Yulabilla Road, the freehold property is well recognised for producing high yielding grain crops.

Deepwater comprises of brigalow/belah deep self-mulching black and grey soils with slightly lighter soils in the south east corner of the property.



Some 2125ha is currently farmed, with 1214ha treated with 10 tonne/ha of feedlot manure in 2020, and 2023ha receiving a deep, 120kg/ha phosphorus application in recent years.

There is currently 1160ha of wheat and 607ha of chickpeas planted.



Water is supplied from two flowing bores, which are connected to tanks. There are also three dams on the property.

The property has a 1000 metre airstrip with a 20,000 litre water tank used for spraying. There is also five kilometres of gravel road on Deepwater providing excellent wet weather access.



Structural improvements include a four bedroom, two bathroom main residence, a three bay car shed, and four bedroom worker's accommodation. The northern residence has three bedrooms and a shed. There is also an 850 square metre machinery shed.

Grain storage is a feature of Deepwater. There is a 800t capacity bulk grain shed and nine sealed and aerated silos.

Marketing agent Bruce Douglas said Deepwater was being sold in line with the Gibson family's succession planning requirements.



"Deepwater represents an excellent opportunity to acquire quality farming country in the tightly held Condamine district," Mr Douglas said.



"The property has a strong history of producing high yielding grain crops and the current owners have maintained a strong fertiliser history which is evident by the crops being produced."

Expressions of interest for Deepwater close with Ray White Rural on July 29.

Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, or David Felsch, 0488 993 931, Ray White Rural.



