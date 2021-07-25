Safety week highlights need for training

GRAIN grower peak body Grain Producers Australia says the critical occupational health and safety issues raised during National Farm Safety Week 2021 underscore the importance of farmers completing adequate safety training.

GPA chair Andrew Weidemann said his organisation offered a number of free online modules to conduct safety training.

Bronze member to GPA Training gives growers free access to pragmatic safety resources such as the Grain Site Delivery and the induction course for hay business Balco.

Mr Weidemann said the industry could not afford to compromise on safety.

"Reducing exposure to risks for you and your workers and your family is a priority for everyone, on every farm, and that's why we've developed GPA Training," he said.

"GPA Training is all about being proactive with delivering improved safety outcomes for our industry by providing a one-stop shop with online training that's easily accessible and practical."

The development of GPA Training was boosted by funding from the Victorian government, through the Agriculture Workforce Plan for the Grains Industry Skills Development and Induction Program.

The training program includes a comprehensive safety induction course with a range of information on hazard identification, safe work awareness and risk management tools.

It also provides training modules for; fire safety and preparedness; cropping and grazing safety; workplace safety for farm managers; and managing COVID-19 in the workplace.

Mr Weidemann said while safety was in the headlines now, any time was a good time to get involved.

"This week may be National Farm Safety Week but we urge farmers to get online, any day of the year and any time of the day, and click-on GPA Training, to take advantage of these benefits.

"Our long-term goal is to also provide our industry with a universal, high-level induction that can improve safety standards across our industry at delivery sites while saving the grains industry time and money duplicating effort in induction activities."