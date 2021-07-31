Long held at Coonamble

Nearly a century of one-family ownership will potentially come to an end next month when the well-known mixed farming property Cresline goes under the hammer at Coonamble.

Cresline is the Coonamble property of Don McKenzie, whose grandfather Peter McKenzie bought the original portion in 1929 when it formed part of the Terembone run of James Wingfield Taylor.

Further land was added in 1960 by his son Wal, whose late wife Joan was well known to many as the respected author of several books about the district's pastoral history.

Their son Don took over management of the property in 1983.



Today his Cresline is a property of 2937 hectares (7258ac) with a production focus on wool, lambs and cropping.

Having reached retirement age, and with his two sons pursuing off-farm careers, Don is now ready to move on.



As such, Cresline has been listed for sale with Elders for auction on August 25.

Situated 36 kilometres north of Coonamble in a region famous for its former big-name pastoral runs, Cresline comprises mostly level country of self-mulching grey loams, red clays and deep sandy loam soils.

It features shade and shelter trees of myall, rosewood, bimble box, belah, cypress pine and wilga dotting the landscape while a mix of Mitchell and other native grasses plus Buffel, clovers and medics provides year-round fodder for stock.

This supports the main production enterprise which in recent years has comprised a Merino/Dohne crossbreeding operation of 3000 ewes, with wether lambs fattened to export market weights.

Complementing the grazing operation - which also includes cattle agistment in season - is a 600ha cropping rotation.



This involves lablab for summer forage and winter cereals for grazing, grain and hay.

Included in the sale is the current winter crop of 343ha of wheat, 215ha of barley and 45ha of oats. Also included are some 240 large square bales of oaten hay, put down in a pit earlier this year.

Average rainfall is 524mm and the property is watered by two artesian bores - one on Cresline capped and piped in 1971 and one on an adjoining property shared with a neighbour - reticulating to 26 troughs.

In addition there are 17 dams, desilted and enlarged during the drought, and a frontage to the seasonal Teridgerie Creek which provides periodic beneficial flooding.

The property comes with extensive working improvements including a near-new steel machinery shed, hay and grain sheds, workshop with concrete floor and lockable section, and four 100-tonne elevated silos.

A three-stand shearing shed with independent Sunbeam gear is flanked by steel bugle sheepyards with covered race and water sprinklers.

Steel cattle yards with head bale, working race, forcing yard and holding yards complete the livestock infrastructure.

An attractive four-bedroom brick veneer homestead, built in 1987 and recently renovated, is set in established gardens alongside a double lock-up garage and carport.

Freshly painted inside, and with new carpets laid, the air-conditioned home features a new kitchen with wall oven, induction cooktop and pantry.



It also features an open-plan dining room, lounge, family room and office.

Supplementing the main homestead is a three-bedroom cottage for use of staff or guests.

By PETER AUSTIN

The story Long held at Coonamble first appeared on The Land.