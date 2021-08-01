Potato industry gets new extensions and communication project

THE potato industry has a new new extension and communication project: PotatoLink.



PotatoLink aims to help growers improve quality, maintain yield and find efficiencies through best practice resources, targeted training, relevant field days and regular clear, comprehensive information.

According to the website, the project will:

Conduct regional workshops and demonstrations based on the needs of local growers;

Engage with and support commercial advisers;

Provide technical support from within the team;

Communicate R&D outcomes from Australia and overseas in a clear and engaging manner;

Provide a one-stop-shop for access to R&D information.

READY: Two members of the PotatoLink team, Dr Jenny Ekman, Applied Horticultural Research and Peter O'Brien, national coordinator, PotatoLink.

To celebrate the project launch, preview issues of the new monthly magazine were handed out from the Applied Horticultural Research stand at Hort Connections.



Some of the PotatoLink team members including Peter O'Brien, Gordon Rogers, Jenny Ekman and Pieter Van were also on hand to talk to growers.

The magazine will complement the other major PotatoLink resource, the website (www.potatolink.com.au).



It offers free access to resources and publications, both new and historical.



Interested growers and industry stakeholders and register to receive updates on What's On in their region, including upcoming events, training, field days and the latest news and technical bulletins.



PotatoLink led by AHR with funding through Hort Innovation using potato industry levies and contributions from the Australian Government.

For those interested in receiving a copy of the preview issue of the magazine, e-mail: kim.saville@ahr.com.au.

