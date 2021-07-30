'Make lamb not walls' wins TV ad of the year

Meat and Livestock Australia's summer lamb campaigns continue to uphold a legacy of creating famous, distinctive campaigns with the latest 'Make Lamb Not Walls' advertisement winning 'TV Ad of the year' and 'Ad Campaign of the Year' at The Mumbrella Awards on Thursday night.

The Mumbrella Awards celebrate the best work and talent across the marketing, advertising, media, production, PR and communications sectors, and recognises the best campaigns and talent from across Australia and New Zealand.

MLA General Manager of Marketing and Insights, Nathan Low, said he was proud of the hard-working marketing team and agency partners, The Monkeys, Universal McCann and One Green Bean.

"We're very honoured to go up against the best of the best in the marketing and advertising industry and receive top awards for our work on behalf of the red meat industry," Mr Low said.



"It was a huge collaborative effort and one that really paid off for Australia's sheepmeat producers.

"The team did a fantastic job to reinforce the iconic status of lamb as the national dish and remind Australians to purchase and share lamb over summer."

Mr Low said the six-week national campaign was one of MLA's most effective to date.

"The Make Lamb Not Walls campaign saw some of the strongest results we've ever seen with the ad becoming Australia's No.1 trending YouTube video, viewed over 10,000,000 times and a staggering 1421 media outlets talking about the campaign, as part of our PR outreach," he said.

"We also saw Aussies buy more lamb more often with sales growth increasing by 16.8 per cent, volume per occasion up 5.6pc, and purchase frequency up 2.6pc.

"Our biggest challenge now is how to make next year's summer lamb campaign bigger and better."