Meat kings of Central Queensland rule supreme

The Australian Meat Industry Council's annual Central Queensland Region Sausage King, Best Butchers Burger and Smallgoods Competition, held at the Souths Sharks Football Club in Mackay on Sunday proved once again that when it comes to meat, CQ butchers are some of the best in the business.

As part of AMIC's state-wide annual events calendar, these competitions have been going for over 20 years and attract over a thousand entries per year across the regions, with the CQ region competition always a hotly contested event.

This year's event even broke the record for the greatest number of entries - 197 entries across 15 different shops in the region - a sure sign that CQ AMIC member butchers see the value of being part of this iconic event.

ALSO IN BEEF:

The gold awards across the best sausage, burger and smallgoods categories were won this year by a spread of entries from Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Mackay, Springsure, Marian and Blackwater.

State Manager Queensland for AMIC Roger Desailly said the quality of products, standard of presentation and level of innovation in terms of combination of ingredients at this year's event was exceptional, and the judges had a hard time deciding the outcome.

These competitions are held throughout Queensland, starting in March and running through to October, when regional winners progress to the State finals to determine which butchers are truly entitled to wear the crowns for best sausage, best burger and best smallgoods in Queensland, and then state winners go on to compete at the National finals in February 2022.

For the full list of winners, see here.