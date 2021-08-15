The week ahead in weather | NATIONAL

Most of Australia will see "settled" weather this week, with a dominating and slow moving high pressure system overhead.



Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Sarah Scully said weather changes won't be expected to be seen until about Thursday when the next front hits south west Western Australia.

"This week in general, just from a national perspective, we've got a massive high pressure system that's pushing into Australia so it's going to be really settled conditions right across the country," Ms Scully said.



"So there's no real heavy rainfall forecast anywhere across the country this week, it's going to be generally clear skies, light winds."



Ms Scully said those conditions can influence frost and fog development, particularly on Monday for eastern South Australia and inland New South Wales and Victoria, continuing into Tuesday and through the interior and eastern Australia on Wednesday.

"We're forecasting frosty mornings for the interior of the country and for many parts of eastern and south eastern Australia throughout this week," she said.



Tasmania

Most of the weather action today is in Tasmania, with a severe weather warning over the entire state as of midday Sunday.

"There's currently a cold front that's moving across south eastern Australia and it looks like Tasmania is going to be the state that is most impacted, with damaging to destructive wind gusts on the forecast and actually being experienced at the moment (Sunday, midday)," Ms Scully said.



"Over the last few hours there's been a wind gust of 156km per hour at a location in Tasmania called Maatsuyker Island, there's a number of locations that have experience wind gusts well and truly in excessive of 100km per hour and these wind gusts are expected to continue into late in the afternoon (Sunday) for Tasmania and into Monday morning for Victoria and New South Wales."



Ms Scully said forecasting by the end of Monday indicates that there may be cumulative rainfall totals across Tasmania of 5mm to 15mm across the north east, increasing to 20mm to 40mm about the west and local falls of 60mm to 70mm in elevated areas.

She said southern Australian is "really saturated" at the moment, and an initial flood watch had been issued already for the Huon and the Derwent catchments.



"We're keeping a close eye for any further rainfall across that area," Ms Scully said.

"For the rest of the week, the showers will start to ease off as that cold front moves away into the Tasman Sea, with just coastal showers throughout the week until the next front crosses over the area and that's not until next weekend."



Victoria

Ms Scully said the weather is a lot more mild in Victoria, however some areas of southern Victoria will potentially get some damaging wind gusts today (Sunday).

"With regards to rainfall we're not expecting it to really affect Victoria significantly at all, they may get some showers," she said.



New South Wales

"There's very little rainfall expected on the forecast, there's a chance of a shower or a storm later [on Sunday] on the New South Wales/Queensland border and there's also just a chance of a coastal shower about the north coast of New South Wales," Ms Scully said.

"With regards to actual significant rainfall totals, there's none on the outlook this week at all.



"There's still a few flood warnings that are current across New South Wales but again, with no significant rainfall expected in the next few days, further rises in the regions are not expected."

Queensland

Queenslanders can prepare for a warmer weekend next weekend, but inland Queensland is not forecast to receive any rain in the coming week.

"They've pretty much got an on-shore southeasterly flow right across the south east of Queensland so that brings fairly moist conditions and showers, so it will be kind of tepid across that east coast of Queensland," Ms Scully said.



"Heaviest rainfall totals with those coastal showers are most likely to be about the Far North Queensland coast, in the last 24 hours there has been some moderate rainfall totals north of Townsville, Far North Queensland coast has had rainfall totals in the last 24 hours of 30mm-40mm there with more rain on the radar."

Northern Territory

Unsurprisingly, Ms Scully said the Northern Territory are in the dry season and are not expecting any rainfall.

South Australia

Ms Scully said weather in South Australia should stay mild until about Thursday.

"South Australia may get a few showers with the system that is pushing across the south east, mainly about the south east agricultural area on Sunday," she said.



"With regards for the outlook for the week, there's no significant rainfall at all forecast for South Australia.

"They're going to have a big high pressure system sitting pretty much right over the top of them impeding any good shower or storm development."

On Thursday, temperatures in South Australia are forecast to be between 8 and 10 degrees higher than the August average.

Western Australia

After wet, cold weather for the last month, Western Australia can expect a bit of a respite from those strong and gust cold fronts that have been through.

Last Sunday (August 8) two highest daily rainfall records were broken in Western Australia for August, with Cawaramup receiving 77.4mm and Acton Park measuring 70.6mm.

"There's also a bit of warmth or heat that's building over southern Western Australia into tomorrow, which will continue to build until mid-week with maximum temperatures forecast to be anywhere between 4 and 8 degrees above the August average," Ms Scully said.



On Thursday, Ms Scully said a cold front in WA's south west will have the potential to create widespread showers and windy conditions engulfing the south west corner.