GPA Training teams up with GrainCorp

THE NEW Grain Producers Australia training service GPA Training has received a big tick of approval, with major bulk handler GrainCorp announcing it will use the system for its induction courses this harvest.

GPA Training's grain site delivery induction courses will be used by GrainCorp to induct farmers and truck drivers delivering grain to its sites this year.

RELATED: New chairman at GPA

RELATED: GrainCorp hunts for large workforce

GPA southern director Andrew Weidemann, said it was a win for the digital GPA Training program.

"The program has been designed for growers, by growers and grains industry professionals, to enhance safety outcomes," Mr Weidemann said.

GrainCorp chief operating officer Klaus Pamminger said GrainCorp was adopting the GPA training program to spearhead efforts to lift safety standards across the industry.

"The safety of our staff, contractors, growers and carriers on our sites is of utmost importance to us and ultimately ties back to our company's goal of 'Zero Harm - Safe for Life'," Mr Pamminger said.

He said the company was using the GPA module to streamline the site access accreditation process.

"The training will allow anyone delivering to GrainCorp this season to access multiple sites on one certification, rather than completing multiple site inductions at different locations," he said.

Mr Pamminger said it was critical growers and the transport industry were familiar with the busy environment at the company's bulk handling sites.

"The course also creates greater awareness and understanding of hazard management rules and covers procedures in traffic flow, vehicle standards, driver and site visitor behaviour," he said.

Mr Weidemann said growers understood the need for induction training.

"Grain producers understand the importance of following rules because we do it continually in our businesses, whether it be when using pesticides and farm machinery or managing other risky practices," he said.

"GPA Training has been designed knowing we need to comply with safety rules in order to safeguard our families, our workers and ourselves, and stay in business - but we also want to reduce red tape."

"Working with growers through GrainCorp is a great way to roll-out this online training because we've recognised the need for something in this space and now we're delivering the solution."

Mr Weidemann said it would take growers about 15-20 minutes to sign-up and complete the basic induction course online.

"This is a small investment in time pre-harvest, and only a small sacrifice compared to the number of lives and limbs that'll be saved across our industry," he said.

"We're excited about working proactively with GrainCorp to help modernise the delivery of safety training and lift industry standards.

In terms of the logistics of undergoing the training growers and transporters will be encouraged to complete the modules either before delivery or with a range of support options provided at site entry, including a QR Code.

They will need to nominate any bulk handling sites they plan to deliver to throughout the season, and will receive a digital certificate upon completion.

GPA and GrainCorp are hopeful the concept will be extended to other grain receival businesses.

"We hope other bulk handlers will support this initiative with GPA Training, to help drive a safety-first culture that ultimately protects the industry," Mr Pamminger said.

GPA remains committed to continually upgrading the training programs to reflect best practice.

It is establishing an industry-wide committee of growers and bulk grain handler representatives who will design and implement agreed safety standards for grain site deliveries, with a focus on continuous improvement.

"We're excited by the potential of this committee to explore the use of modern technologies to deliver this training more efficiently, and communicate new developments and changes directly with growers," Mr Weidemann said.