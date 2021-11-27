ZIZ Oasis macadamia, real estate opportunity | Video

THE ZIZ Oasis Macadamia aggregation comprises of 15,000 trees on three separate farms covering 101 hectares on nine freehold lots in the southern Sunshine Coast hinterland.

To be sold through an expression of interest process closing on December 10, the impressive aggregation is being sold as an established macadamia enterprise with significant real estate development opportunities.

Piats Farm is on Collies Road, Beerwah, and is in two titles comprising of 16.3ha and 16.1ha totaling 32.6ha. Piats has about 6600 344 variety trees, which are about 40 years old.

Piats features an 335 square metre architecturally designed four bedroom dwelling with multiple living areas, a large rear covered patio and a three-car garage.

There is also a house with two large rooms with panoramic views, guest quarters, and three steel framed concrete slab sheds.

Watsons Farm is located on Old Gympie Road, Beerwah, and is in four titles: 8.9ha, 8.9ha, 8.3ha, and 9.1ha, totaling 35.2ha. Watsons has 4830, 17 year old 741, 246, 344, 849 and A38 variety trees.

Improvements on Watsons include a 1440sq m industrial shed used for dehusking, drying, and the storage of macadamia nuts. There are also machinery sheds and a residence.

Pooles Farm is located on Garrads Road, Glass House Mountains and is in three titles: 8.5ha, 12.9ha and 11ha, totaling 32.4ha. Pooles has 3700, 18 year old 741 and 246 variety trees.

Contact Trenton Hindman, 0429 701 080, Colliers Agribusiness, or Pete Uebergang, 0488 008 975, Burgess Rawson.

