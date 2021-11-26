Nutrition and agrifood experts elected to MLA board

TWO directors were elected to the Meat & Livestock Australia board at the organisation's annual general meeting yesterday, and a new cattle producer representative was elected to the board selection committee.

Professor Manny Noakes received 95.57 per cent of votes in favour of re-election.

A research scientist in nutrition and health with over 30 years of research and development and nutrition communication experience, Prof Noakes has extensive knowledge in many fields of health including the food regulatory system and functional food substantiation, and an in-depth knowledge of the role of red meat in human nutrition.

GUIDING: Research scientist in nutrition Professor Manny Noakes was re-elected to MLA's board at the organisation's 2021 annual general meeting.

Jacqueline Wilson-Smith received 95.95 per cent of votes in favour of election. An independent agri-food specialist with extensive strategic marketing and export development experience, Ms Wilson-Smith brings design-led innovation, sustainability, consumer insight, creative marketing of products, global network capital, and an international perspective to the board room table.

The MLA board is skills-based. Directors have complementary skills in order to make important decisions for the long-term benefit of the red meat and livestock industry.



Julie McDonald was elected as the cattle producer representative to the board selection committee.



The current chief financial officer of MDH and someone who has been involved in the northern beef industry for y 20 years, she has a working knowledge of the grass and grain-fed markets, breeding, backgrounding and grain fed production systems, and has had exposure to the boxed beef market.

The role of the selection committee is to call for applications, review, interview and then report to members on the suitability of candidates for election to the MLA board.

