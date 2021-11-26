Meribah sold for $3.88 million - $391/acre

ST GEORGE grazing property Meribah has sold at auction for $3.88 million - about $966/hectare ($391/acre).

The buyers were the locally based Stokes family.

Located 25km west of St George on the Balonne Highway, Meribah covers 4018 hectares (9929 acres).

The property is described as mix of mulga, pine, wilga and box country with about half of the property being open to semi-open red loam buffel country with a small percentage of brigalow/belah grey melon hole soils.

The remainder of Meribah half is either semi, or fully forested.

There are four dams and water supplied from a share bore.

Improvements include a four bedroom home, garage, and cattle yards.

The marketing of Meribah was handled by Nick Dunsdon, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.



