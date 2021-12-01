Roma man killed in floodwaters west of Toowoomba

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a man died when his vehicle became submerged in flood waters at Yalangur, near Toowoomba on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 8.20am, police and emergency services received a report of two utility vehicles that were both swept into a creek from Kelvinhaugh Yalangur road.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles self extracted and is reported safe and well.

Following an extensive response involving specialist police and emergency services, the driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle, a 73-year-old Roma man, was located deceased inside the ute.

Investigations are continuing regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Second flood death in a week

The incident comes just days after a Clermont man was killed near Capella, after his Landcruiser ute was washed off the Gregory Highway last Friday.



QPS assistant commissioner officer Ben Marcus reminded motorist that knowingly driving through flood waters is not only extremely dangerous but also an offence.

"So far this year, police have already seen drivers taking dangerous risks on wet roads including speeding and driving through flood waters," Mr Marcus said.

"As we now enter Queensland's disaster season, police want all motorists to consider what they need to do in order to make it home safe in wet weather."

Mr Marcus said there were a number of actions drivers could take this summer.

"Before leaving home, remember to plan your journey ahead of time by checking for weather warnings and road conditions in your area, and along your travel route," he said.

"While on the road, slow down, always leave enough space between you and the car in front of you and listen out for weather warnings and updates on your local radio station."

If you are caught driving through floodwaters or ignore 'Closed Road' or "Water on Road' signs, a $551 infringement notice may incur for driving without due care and attention.

