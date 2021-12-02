Kingston sold before auction | Video

THE 164 hectare (405 acre) New England cattle and equestrian property Kingston has sold before auction.



Located in the prized Shannon Vale area east of Glen Innes, NSW, the property grazing at its best with 60 per cent basalt soils leading onto soft loamy granite soils to the Mann River.



Kingston was scheduled to be auctioned by Ray White Rural on December 10.

The property features an architecturally designed rendered brick homestead. The four bedroom, two bathroom home has superb views of the Shannon Vale Valley and the mountains beyond.



Set in expansive, easy care grounds the homestead is designed to capture the morning sun.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Kingston.

Kingston also features first class shedding that is presently used as an equine facility.



There is a 30x39m indoor sand arena, an outdoor sand arena, 18x9m machinery shed with a 13m truck bay, stable complex, round yard, steel cattle yards, and a three bedroom weatherboard cottage.

Kingston is fenced into 13 grazing paddocks with the majority of the paddocks serviced by laneways, plus 10 horse paddocks.



Kingston is estimated to run about 130 breeders or 200 trade cattle.

About 80 per cent of the property can be direct drilled.



The well watered property has a bore, eight dams, a 1.4km frontage to the Mann River.

The marketing of Kingston was handled by Geoff Hayes, Ray White Rural, Glen Innes.

