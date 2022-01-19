Kids get creative with sheep for national art comp

Australian wool exporters Fox and Lillie have launched their first ever art competition and the theme for 2022 is a very apt 'sheep'.



Initiated by Fox & Lillie's Rachael Ward, she's asked kids to sharpen their pencils for the inaugural summer holiday art contest.

"The idea came to engage and inspire kids over the school holidays and provide some entertainment and also the opportunity to win some fantastic prizes," Ms Ward said.



"We reached out to some local Australian companies with wool products and all of them very generously donated some fantastic prizes."



There are killer prizes up for grabs from generous local Australian sponsors including a Geelong Weaving Mill, Tarndwarncoort Homestead, Buttonworks Australia, Lindner Quality Socks and more.

"I thought it was a good opportunity to highlight a few Australian businesses - local business that are making stuff in Australia and are proud to do that," Ms Ward said.

"And also try and highlight those ones using wool. It is important to show what we can do well here in Australia as as well as encouraging art amongst youth in rural communities."

Braith Plumb, Peelwood, NSW.

The competition is open to ages between four and 17 with entries closing Monday January 24.



Winners will be announced in early February.



"We want to see the most creative and sheep inspired artworks," Ms Ward said.



"This could mean anything- sheep at the beach, sheep on holidays, sheep in the paddock, sheep at shearing time, your favourite pet sheep, lots of sheep, a single sheep, sheep on the moon!"

She said paint, pens, pencils, ink, mud, - any mediums are acceptable.

"So please fill out an entry form which can be found online and encourage your friends, brothers and sisters, cousins and your school community, to get creative," Ms Ward said



To enter, visit Fox & Lillie Rural's Facebook Page and follow the link or click on Fox & Lillie art competition



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

