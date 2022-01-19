New methods make it easier for farmers to get ERF carbon credits

THE government has made it easier for farmers to develop high-integrity carbon offsets and get paid in carbon credits.



The new Emissions Reduction Fund methods will give farmers, businesses and industries the ability to earn revenue through projects which will help Australia achieve its emissions reduction targets.

The new methods have been developed by the Clean Energy Regulator and cover blue carbon, plantation forestry, abatement from industrial and commercial processes, and biomethane.

The blue carbon method will generate carbon credits from projects in coastal wetland ecosystems that store high amounts of organic carbon. Blue carbon projects can also deliver a number of other benefits for local communities, including improving water quality.

The new plantation forestry method builds on the existing method. It provides more opportunities for carbon funding for forestry projects.

The new biomethane methods adds to existing waste methods by including biomethane activities such as capturing and refining biogas from organic waste, animal effluent and wastewater.

The industrial and commercial emissions reduction (ICER) method builds on the industrial electricity and fuel efficiency method. It provides new abatement opportunities, such as upgrading or replacing equipment and fuel switching.



Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor said expanding the supply of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) gave businesses and customers the option to offset their emissions where it makes sense for them to do so.

"The ERF has already delivered more than 100 million tonnes of abatement and these new methods will bring on even more projects and abatement," Mr Taylor said.

More information on the new methods is available through the CER website.



