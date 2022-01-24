$68m paddock to plate tracking could add $1 billion to agriculture

THE federal government will fund more than $68 million worth of agricultural traceability programs, to help the nation's farmers crack into premium markets.

The government predicts the investment could add between $400 million to $1 billion annual to the agriculture industry.

National Farmers' Federation chief executive Tony Mahar said the more confidence international customers had in Australia's farm products and the way they were sustainably produced, the more they would be willing to pay for them



"Importers increasingly want to better understand the process behind the product, the paddock to plate story and to be assured that what they are buying has been grown and produced in a way that meets community expectations," Mr Mahar said.

"Importantly, customers also need to know our products are free from pests, diseases and other biosecurity risks."



The funding will cover a national traceability summit, an online tool for information on emerging and existing credentials, grants to promote traceability technology uptake, and a virtual hub to keep industry up to date with consumer trends.



It will be easier for farmers to demonstrate their biosecurity and production credentials, with money to harmonise the reporting frameworks - at the moment, farmers are often using multiple platforms to report the same information.

"Many farmers are actually surpassing what's required of them by importers, however they are hampered by the complexity and duplication of reporting frameworks," Mr Mahar said.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said certified "grass-fed beef" got an additional $1 per kilogram in the US market, of which half goes back to the grower.

"Customers have shown they are willing to pay more for a product that can meet provenance and sustainability standards so our farmers will get a better price for their product," Mr Littleproud said.

"On the other side of the coin, by using the latest technology and data we are helping our farmers reduce their costs of production.

