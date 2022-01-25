Cropping and grazing potential ready to be realised

+4









Tim Colville knows every inch of the 1217-hectare cropping and grazing property near Tullamore in central western NSW.



He should do. The Colville family moved there when he was just five years old and, 70 years on, Mr Colville and wife Heather are planning their retirement to Dubbo.



During his 74 years, Mr Colville has seen Werona produce pigs, beef and cereal crops but grazing sheep, he said, was what the property really did best.



Traditionally, the Colvilles ran 500 Merino ewes and their progeny on its red soils, producing 18-20 micron wool.

"Really and truly it is a very good grazing property," Mr Colville said.

Tullamore is known for cropping and the Colvilles found it was more profitable to buy in local feed for their sheep than grow it themselves.

About a third of the property is arable and the low hills lightly timbered with Ironbark, Box and Mallee.

Given the opportunity to farm on, Mr Colville said he would be focusing on expanding the arable area.

"About 250 acres were cleared years ago but we just let it go because we were focusing on the 1000 acres," he said.



"If I was younger, I wouldn't be moving, I would clear the better parts of the timbered country and probably end up with another 400 acres of quite good country.



"I'd be looking at sheep or goats because of the profitability and the fencing, as I say, is excellent."



As it stands, Werona is suited to both grazing and cropping.



"This last year, we grew 200 acres of wheat crop and that averaged seven bays over 200 acres, which wasn't too bad," Mr Colville said.

The property is now completely de-stocked and Elders agent Ian Simpson said it presented an abundance of natural pastures.

The property, fenced into eight paddocks, is peppered with 11 dams and Mr Colville said the farm had never run dry.

"We had it all contoured and it's very, very efficient," he said.



"All the rain that does fall is either made use of on the paddocks or any excess runs around and into our major dams.



"That is why we have such good results, even in dry times."



The average annual rainfall sits close to a reliable 500 millimetres, Mr Colville confirmed.

Werona has two houses, the four-bedroom homestead and two-bedroom cottage.



Other infrastructure includes a two-stand shearing shed with steel sheep yards, workshop, two machinery sheds and multiple storage sheds.



Tullamore is less than 90 minutes' drive from Parkes, Forbes and Dubbo.

Offers prior to the February 18 auction will be considered and agent Ian Simpson said the Colvilles were both pragmatic and committed to the sale. He expected bidding to start at $700,000.



Contact Elders Parkes and Forbes agent Ian Simpson on 0417 468 565 to arrange an inspection.



