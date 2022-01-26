Corinella Farms selling off its plant and equipment

Bidding is underway for 445 lots in the Corinella Farms unreserved clearance auction.

The plant and equipment sale follows the $370 million sale of the Corinella Farms property portfolio in western Victoria and south eastern South Australia in December.

In total, 49 properties were sold to 27 buyers, most of which will be taking possession throughout February.

Corinella Farms operating partner Sue Watson said they had opted to go for an online clearing sale with Ritchie Bros due to COVID-19 and the opportunity to capture better bidding opportunities.



"Ritchie Bros have been really good to deal with; they have been on-site here the whole time and they have helped my staff to get everything in order," Ms Watson said.

"They set up how to lay everything out and have been here for weeks making it happen."

Two 2017 Case IH 8240 Axial-Flow harvesters and two 2017 MacDon FD75 40-foot draper fronts are up for grabs in the sale.

A range of broadacre cropping equipment is on offer, including three 2017 to 2019 Case IH Steiger 550 tractors and three 2019 to 2020 John Deere 8345R tractors.

Three 2016 to 2020 Case IH 4430 Patriot sprayers are up for grabs.

Two 2017 Case IH 8240 Axial-Flow harvesters and two 2017 MacDon FD75 40-foot draper fronts are also expected to generate interest.



Read more:



Ritchie Bros agricultural territory manager Gary Biggs said the auction was a great opportunity for farmers to secure some quality late model equipment including low-hour tractors, harvesters, and sprayers.

"Given the continuing good seasons, current elevated commodity prices and continuation of rural property price increases, the agricultural used equipment market in 2022 is expected to remain strong," Mr Biggs said.



"While there remains considerable supply challenges and long lead times for new machines, Ritchie Bros has observed rising prices for used agricultural machinery."

Equipment is located at Campbells Bridge, Victoria, with the sale concluding on Friday.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily FarmOnline newsletter.

