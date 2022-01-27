evokeAG scheduled to return in 2023

AgriFutures Australia's popular agrifood and agtech event, evokeAG, is set to return on February 21 and 22, 2023.

The two-day conference will be held in Adelaide and comes off the back of the cancellation of the 2021 and 2022 events.

It aims to bring together farmers, innovators, investors, scientists, corporates, and government to discuss food sustainability, supply chain demands and ways to increase agricultural capacity and profitability.

AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey said next year's event will play an even more crucial role in powering globally relevant conversations within the agrifood tech ecosystem.

"The disruptive impact of the pandemic has highlighted serious shortfalls in our food security systems," Mr Harvey said.



"There is an increasing sense of urgency around how we engage in global conversations, mitigate risk to our supply chain and challenge the conventions of what we grow, how we grow it and what we eat.



"Balance this with an extremely productive Australian agricultural landscape including big yields, and all-time high prices, evokeAG 2023 will bring together a collision of opportunities and challenges with the best local and global minds to solve some of these issues."

Read more:

The South Australian government has committed to working closely with evokeAG stakeholders and event partners to continue developing a globally recognised innovation community.

"We are excited to work alongside the government of SA who are equally committed to highlighting the full potential of the agrifood tech community and drive real change across the entire region," Mr Harvey said.

SA Premier Steven Marshall said the government was proud to welcome the 2023 evokeAG event to Adelaide, the most liveable city in Australia and the third most liveable city in the world.



The event is predicted to create 70 jobs and generate more than 8000 bed nights, boosting the SA economy by $7.4 million.

In 2019 and 2020 evokeAG sold out and Mr Harvey said in 2023 they will be welcoming international delegates back to the Asia Pacific region and attracting significant local and global capacity.

Tickets for evokeAG 2023 go on sale in March and details on the speakers, start-up and investment programs and other activities will be released in the coming months.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily FarmOnline newsletter.

