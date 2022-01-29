Banned corn snakes keep popping up around Australia

Another American corn snake has been seized by Australian biosecurity officers.



Corn snakes are popular in the illegal pet trade with officials finding them in every state of Australia.

This latest find, in Ipswich, takes the number found in Queensland for last year to seven.

It was the 31st American corn snake detected in Queensland since 2014.



Experts say they would be difficult to eradicate once established in the wild.

This one was seized in Ipswich, Queensland. Picture: Qld government.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said the non-native reptile poses a serious biosecurity risk to the state.

"If released into the wild in Australia, corn snakes could prey on and out-compete native species for resources and spread exotic reptile diseases," she said.

This corn snake was seized in NSW last year.

"In addition to the biosecurity risk, these animals suffer horrific deprivations and often die during the illegal smuggling process."

Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said restrictions on the import, possession and sale of American corn snakes were in place to stop them establishing as a pest in Queensland.

"You must not keep, feed, move, give away, sell or release into the environment and penalties of up to $137,850 may apply for dealing with prohibited matter."

MORE READING: Where 34 different snake species call home.

Mr Furner said the latest detection was the 31st American corn snake detected in Queensland since 2014.

"Biosecurity Queensland believes all these detections are associated with unlawful keeping and are part of the illegal international wildlife trade," he said.

"A snake catcher alerted Biosecurity officers to the 126 centimetre American corn snake in the bedroom of an Ipswich home on Christmas Eve.

"The seized snake has been euthanized and investigations are continuing."

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

