One of the world's most photographed spots on our doorstep

Australia is home to one of the 10 most beautiful villages in the world.



That's according to online "comparison" company Uswitch, which has used social media posts as the barometer for its rankings.

Posts to Instagram and Pinterest were used to elevate Mission Beach, between Townsville and Cairns in Queensland, to Australia's best.

Well certainly one of the most photographed and shared to social media, that is.

Mission Beach has a regular population of about 3500 people living in banana and sugar country but there's no doubt it is very popular on the tourist trail.

The town is squeezed between hills and the coast, Dunk Island is just four kilometres offshore and it is surrounded by World Heritage listed rainforest.



Of course, there is the beach itself, 14 kilometres of white sand with private coves and secluded spots.

Plenty to photograph.

That's why Uswitch recorded 608,703 Instagram posts from Mission Beach in its survey.

And for those thinking to buy a weekend getaway, or even to move there the real estate prices really depend how close you want to be near this famous coast.



Blocks of land a five minute walk away are selling for $170,000 apiece and quality homes in the premier spots are selling for more than a million dollars.

Uswitch's top 10 best most beautiful: Oia (Greece), Long Bay (Vietnam), Greme (Turkey), Hallstatt (Austria), Mission Beach (Australia), Wanaka (New Zealand), Vernazza (Italy), Shirakawa-Go (Japan), Tobermory Isle of Mull (Scotland), Furnas The Azores (Portugal)



