Gundagai farm snapped up before auction

A 233 hectare farm offered as a rural getaway near Gundagai in NSW has sold weeks before auction.



Two Sydney businessmen, who are also brothers, bought the 550 acre grazing property for above the listed price of $2.2 million.



The auction was to be held on March 15.



Hillview has been operated as a sheep and cattle operation over the years but has become more a lifestyle pick.



Just 10 minutes from Gundagai on a sealed road on the NSW's South West Slopes, it is about two hours from Canberra and just over three hours from Sydney.

It was marketed for sale by Webster Nolan Real Estate and Elders Gundagai.

David Nolan from Webster Nolan Real Estate said the rural property attracted a lot of interest and inspections.

About 70 per cent of the undulating and picturesque property has been cleared but there was a lot of interest in the almost new four-bedroom homestead on the block, built four years ago.

At 72 squares, the home overlooks a large feature dam with large gardens.

It still has all the working farm infrastructure, with cattle and sheep yards plus machinery sheds and good fencing.

