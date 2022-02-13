Last chunk of grazing powerhouse sure to win attention on the border

It will only be the second time in its long history St Aubins will offered up for sale.



Farm land here in the Frances' district on the SA/Victorian border is tightly held.



With the amazing prices being paid for any available farmland in this district you can only speculate the riches St Aubins would have gathered at its height.



The 531 hectare farm is a shadow of its former self - whittled down over the years from more than 5000 hectares at its height.



Still, the public auction for the property at 11am on March 31 at Naracoorte Town Hall will attract a lot of interest.



No-one is willing to guess how much the land might make.

The reliable property presents an opportunity to secure a highly productive mixed farming operation with the security of pivot irrigation.



St Aubins features a unique six-bedroom, two storey home with three bathrooms, large kitchen and meals area, large walk in pantry/larder.



The open fire place in the formal sitting/drawing has a marble inlay.



The homestead is set within a well treed garden studded with large oaks, ash and other English trees and a swimming pool.



There is also a four-bedroom weatherboard home on the property which has recently been renovated.



As well there is a five-bedroom shearer's quarters with large kitchen and recreation room.



St Aubins also has a large, six-stand wool shed which recently had the roof replaced.



Servicing the shed and property are a set of large capacity K-Rail sheep yards with a Prattley draft.



There is also a open fronted machinery shed.



The property is watered by a bore equipped with a submersible pump near the improvements.



About 120 hectares has been cropped over the last two years to beans and wheat, with clover also being harvested and baled.



The balance of the property is being used for running merino and cross bred ewes, with additional lambs brought in and finished off.



The 32ha Zimmatic pivot, powered by a John Deere diesel engine, allows for further intense practices courtesy of a 282 megalitre irrigation allocation.



Agents say St Aubins has a history of turning out quality livestock and crops alike with the added benefit of the pivot irrigation.



For more information contact Tom Pearce 0427 642 138 or Mark DeGaris 0428 372 124 at TDC Livestock and Property.

