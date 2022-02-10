Don't leave power tools on the back seat - particularly in Darwin

Don't leave your power tools inside your work vehicle.



Especially if it's of the cordless variety with a rechargeable battery attached.



Also it is in Darwin where it is known to get a bit hot.

As the picture shows, the battery blew up and ignited a fire among other material on the back seat, badly damaging the vehicle's interior.

No-one was hurt.

The Northern Territory's WorkSafe has issued a safety alert this week to all tradies who are thinking of doing the same.

In this case, the tool's owner left the cordless impact wrench on the back seat of his work vehicle on the weekend of January 23.

It averaged just over 30 degrees over that weekend.

The lithium-ion battery was from a "reputable" company, WorkSafe said. Still it blew up.



NT WorkSafe's technical services director Anthony Waite said lithium-ion batteries have become an integral part of modern society, powering our mobile phones, laptops and power tools.



Mr Waite said this incident was a timely reminder for everyone about the potential dangers the batteries pose if they are not stored correctly.

"Lithium-ion batteries are classified as a dangerous good, under the Australia Dangerous Goods Code," Mr Waite said.

"This means there are specific requirements to package, store and transport these types of batteries and the devices and equipment they are found in due to the potential dangers the batteries pose."

"The main message we have is not to leave or store lithium-ion batteries in hot areas or in direct sunlight, as they can explode and cause a fire risk in your business or home."

"Fortunately in this incident, the vehicle was unoccupied and no one was injured." Mr Waite said.

