CBH stats outline monster WA harvest

FINAL receival statistics from Western Australian bulk handler CBH back up the extent of the record harvest in the west.

CBH last week reported it had taken 21.3 million tonnes for harvest with receivals virtually finished.

This smashes the previous record into the CBH system of 16.7m tonnes in 2016-17 and is around 50 per cent higher than the long term average of 14.2m tonnes.

Of the 130 sites that received grain, 40 set new highs for tonnes delivered in one day and 54 exceeded their previous record for total tonnes delivered to the site in one harvest.

CBH acting chief operations officer Mick Daw said the figures exceeded all expectations.

"Most growers experienced yields well above average for all crop types, and the rate at which it was harvested and delivered is unprecedented." Mr Daw said.

"Early in the growing season, we could see that harvest was going to be a big one, and as each month passed, the estimates that were being generated were truly staggering," Mr Daw said.

A key feature of the season was its evenness across all areas, with all five port zones breaking records.

Of the port zones the Kwinana North zone took the most grain at 5.1m tonnes and Esperance took the least with 3.6m tonnes, meaning an even spread of deliveries right across the state, with Mingenew, in the mid north wheatbelt, receiving the most of the upcountry sites with over 644,000 tonnes.

It was a fast moving harvest with good harvesting conditions for the most part.

At the peak of harvest, a new record was set with CBH receiving almost 585,000 tonnes in one day.

Altogether, there were 11 days where more than 500,000 tonnes were delivered on each day, a feat the company had achieved only 5 times in its 88-year history.

"Growers across WA need to be congratulated for their innovation and resilience in not only growing this magnificent crop but their ability to strip it at a record pace with their significant investment in modern technology and machinery," Mr Daw said.

"Although this put significant pressure on our sites, the preparation and efforts of our employees allowed CBH to keep up with the pace at which the growers were harvesting."

