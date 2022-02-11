Coaches to help woolgrowers end mulesing

Australian woolgrowers will be coached on how to move away from the controversial practice of mulesing.



Australian Wool Innovation has announced a further $550,000 to combat flystrike through one-on-one training for growers.

This is the first major industry investment in an active extension program to help growers wanting to reduce reliance on mulesing.

AWI aims to contract 15 agriculture and vet sheep consultants across the nation to train at least 600 woolgrowers in mulesing alternatives.

An industry survey last year by AWI and Meat and Livestock Australia found one in four growers planned to stop mulesing in the next five years and wanted help.



The new AWI "consultants" are to be trained and accredited to deliver the training.



The new "Moving to a Non-Mulesed Merino Enterprise" project is targeted at growers who are, or are planning to, manage flystrike without mulesing.



There are increasing market signals of bigger premiums being paid for non-mulesed wool, especially in the finer microns.

AWI says it aligns with the industry's Wool 2030 strategy and follows calls by many growers for more information about this option.

This five-year program adds to existing flystrike management workshops.

This latest move takes AWI's investment in breeding for flystrike resistance related projects to $10.4 million since 2005.

AWI chairman Jock Laurie says AWI remains committed to supporting the rights of all growers to choose how they manage their flock.

"AWI recognises the critical importance of all flystrike prevention measures and continues to support all woolgrowers in their choices through provision of a diversity of best practice information, designed to deliver the best outcomes for sheep, across a range of different climate and operating environments," Mr Laurie said.

Moving to a Non-Mulesed Merino Enterprise is stage 4 of a flystrike extension program designed to provide woolgrowers and their advisors with a range of options to assist them with flystrike prevention and treatment, including one-on-one support and coaching for woolgrowers.

It involves a one-day workshop and promotion of AWI-accredited industry advisors capable of providing hands-on, one-on-one assistance targeted at woolgrowers looking for additional support and coaching to implement their property-specific, whole-of-farm plan.

The Moving to a Non-Mulesed Merino Enterprise project is the latest stage of a million dollar, six-year extension program:

1. that focuses on the provision of tactical flystrike prevention, monitoring and treatment information (It's Fly Time!), through

2. developing a property specific plan for strategic flystrike control using an integrated pest management approach (SimpliFly), to

3. increasing awareness and skills in breeding for flystrike resistance to minimise flystrike risk, chemical resistance and reliance on crutching (ClassiFly), to

4. a one-day workshop for woolgrowers looking to move to a non-mulesed Merino enterprise (Moving to a Non-Mulesed Merino Enterprise, StrateFly), and

5. the opportunity to engage AWI-trained and -accredited advisors under a, fee-forservice consultancy arrangement between themselves and the advisor. The woolgrower will receive hands-on coaching and support in the implementation of their whole-of-farm plan (AmpliFly), developing their confidence and capacity to reduce reliance on mulesing, optimise chemical use and increase whole farm profitability.



SimpliFly will be available from mid-2022. ClassiFly should be available from January 2023 and Stage 4 Moving to a Non-Mulesed Merino Enterprise during 2023.

