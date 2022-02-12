Yorke Peninsula auction offers a cropping opportunity for neighbours

Kellys Hill farm was originally part of the large Yararoo Station which dominated the top of the Yorke Peninsula.



Today the property has been whittled down to 287 hectares (709 acres).

The original station was carved out of the scrub on the foothills of the Hummocks Range by William Fowler in the 1850s.



Kellys Farm is being offered at public auction at the Kulpara Community Hall on March 18 at 1pm.



Elders agents say the small farm provides an opportunity for neighbours to add cropping acres to their properties.



A bullock wagon in the road outside the Yararoo Station homestead built by William Fowler after 1859 on Yorke Peninsula. Picture: State Library of South Australia.

The farm offers spectacular views to St Vincent Gulf.



The land has been leased for many years and now offered to the open market.



There is mains water to the home and mains run to Frasers and to the eastern boundary.



While the fences and home are in reasonable condition, agents admit they need some upgrading.



"Structures in the home block require improvement."



The land is across three titles and four sections.



Agents say early access will be granted to the successful purchaser to help with cropping plans.



For more information contact Adam Chilcott on 0447 710484 or Matthew Ward on 0400 703 025 at Elders Real Estate.



