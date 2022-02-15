Glyphosate concerns after Bayer calls force majeure

THE CROP protection industry is closely monitoring global glyphosate supplies after Bayer was forced to call a Force Majeure event after one of its suppliers of the raw materials used to make glyphosate suffered a serious mechanical fault in its plant.

Force majeure is a legal term for an event that constitutes unforeseeable circumstances that prevent someone from fulfilling a contract.

In a statement Bayer's global head of active ingredient manufacturing Udo Schneider said the company's ability to supply its customer with glyphosate or glyphosate based products as per agreements could be impacted.

RELATED: New herbicide has Bayer excited

RELATED: Bayer set to phase out domestic gly production in the US

However, there was better news locally with a Bayer Australia spokesperson saying in a statement they did not expect the news to disrupt glyphosate supplies to Australia for the all-important autumn planting window.

While the news in itself is not the major threat to Australian glyphosate supplies it was when Monsanto, now part of Bayer, held the patent to the herbicide, there are still potentially serious ramifications.

The global crop protection industry is experiencing historically tight supply due to challenging trade flows, effects of the pandemic and other forces which have continued to put pressure on already tight supplies, which will mean further disruptions to the supply chain will put even more strain on the market.

The Bayer spokesperson said the company was working with its customers to help manage supply to best meet their needs, and the needs of Australian growers.

"We are currently working to understand if there are any immediate implications for Australian customers and growers and will be providing more information as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.

News reports have indicated the issues at the raw materials plant may extend for as long as three months.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.