Churchill Trust to hold sessions to attract rural and regional applicants

A non-academic program that offers everyday Australians inspiring opportunities to travel overseas and investigate a topic they are passionate about is running a second dedicated virtual information session next week for potential applicants involved in primary industries and food production.

After stopping last year because of COVID-19, the Churchill Trust will select around 100 people from diverse walks of life to undertake projects in 2023.



As Churchill Fellows, the recipients will receive an average of $28,000 each, as well as support to explore international best practice and innovations in a field of their choosing.

A series of virtual information sessions based around particular themes is now running to help inspire ideas and guide people through the application process.



A session will be held onMonday (February 21) featuring Churchill Fellows from the horticulture and viticulture sectors.

"We are excited to once again being able to offer this life-changing experience for Australians," Chief Executive Officer Adam Davey said.

"We received a ten per cent increase in applications during our last round in 2020 despite the emerging pandemic, and the Trust is hopeful of an equally strong response this year.



"People who apply will not travel until next year, and we will work with them to navigate travel requirements."

No specific qualifications are required to receive a Churchill Fellowship, and Fellowships are not used to undertake formal academic study.



Instead, recipients spend four to eight weeks visiting, observing and working alongside leaders in their sector.

The precise topic of focus is completely up to the applicant, who designs their own itinerary.



However, applicants are expected to have worked through the issue thoroughly in Australia, exhausting locally available knowledge.



They must also demonstrate potential benefits to their sector or community, and be willing to share the findings on their return.

READ MORE:

"Fellows may travel for as little as a month but the experience can change the rest of their lives," Mr Davey said.



"They return with valuable networks, greater confidence and the motivation to achieve what they never thought possible."



Mr Davey encouraged anyone with project idea to register for a virtual information session, even if they weren't certain travel would be possible next year.

The February 21 session will feature trailblazing wine industry consultant and 2017 ASVO Australian Winemaker of the Year, Mike Hayes, from Queensland, and Tasmanian orchardist Sally Dakis.

Mr Hayes completed his Fellowship in 2013, visiting 50 wine regions in Europe looking for alternative varieties to tackle climate change. His research led him to create the Vineyard of the Future project.

A rural journalist for 30 years, Ms Dakis operates a cherry and peony farm in the Coal River Valley.



She travelled to Singapore, the United States and Europe to explore value adding and marketing of niche and bulk cherry products in the food processing industry.

The session will also provide information about the Hort Innovation Australia Churchill Fellowship to cultivate new ideas in horticulture, and the new Saskia Beer Churchill Fellowship to support innovation in food production and farming.

Applications can be made online until 28 April 2022. Registration for virtual sessions is essential. To book and for more information visit churchilltrust.com.au

Love agricultural news? Sign up to our free daily newsletter and start your day with all the latest in ag.