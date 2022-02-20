Loved by millions, meet the Clam Queen of TikTok

It looks like she's pumping yabbies ... but she not. She's in the north-west of the USA, catching clams. And she's a TikTok star.



Brandi Smith and her family use a clam gun to catch Pacific razor clams on beaches along the coast of Washington State in the US.

Videos of Ms Smith digging for clams have gone viral on TikTok, with one pulling in 25 million views alone on the platform.



To find clams, Ms Smith walks along the beach and look for holes in the sand.

"When a clam is around there is a hole, like a little indentation in the sand comes out, and they'll either spit water of the hole, because that's them digging deeper. So it's kind of a race to get them before they get to deep," she said.

Mother Brandi Smith (pictured) and her family use a clam gun to catch Pacific razor clams on beaches along the coast of Washington State in the US. Photo: @brandicocopuff, TikTok

Once she has found a good spot, Ms Smith will bring out her cylindrical clam gun and stick it into the sand.



"It's just a tube and it goes into the sand, you wiggle it in and there's a little hole on the handle. Your finger just covers the hole and it suctions the sand inside the tube and you just pull up the whole tube of sand with the clam," she said.

A clam gun is a cylindrical tube that can be pushed into the sand to catch clams and is quite similar to a yabbie pump. Photo: @brandicocopuff, TikTok

Ms Smith said she previously used a shovel to dig up clams but found herself crushing the shellfish in the process.

The Smith family use their booty to cook clam chowder, clam fritters and pan-fried, breaded clam.



Ms Smith said it is "wild" that her clam digging videos have reached audiences around the world, including Australia.

"On one comment someone mentioned yabbies but I had no idea what it was to be honest," she said.



Ms Smith said it would be "really cool" to visit Australia one day and try to catch yabbies herself.

