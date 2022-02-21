Taming the Tanami - mighty piece of pioneering history on offer

Another enormous outback cattle station has come on the market, this one taking in 7337 square kilometres of central Australia.



Many people thought the inhospitable Tanami Desert could not be tamed until a cattle station was established there by legendary drovers Bill and Doreen (BEM) Braitling in 1932.



This vast and feared low rainfall country between Alice Springs and the Western Australian border was said to be the last frontier and was not fully explored when the Braitlings tried their luck, and succeeded.



Now it carries more than 30,000 head of Poll Herefords on the leased country and is expected to sell for more than $50 million.

It has been held by the Braitling family since Bill and Doreen did what many experts thought impossible and establish a working cattle station out there.

This country averages about 350-380mm of rain a year.

Legendary Bill Braitling. Picture: Arthur Groom Collection.

It is the vastness of the property which allows its carrying capacity and reputation as an organic cattle producer.

Only a few weeks ago Canada's PSP Investments and Queensland-based Hewitt Cattle Australia bought four big cattle stations in this remote part of the world, totalling more than a million hectares for about $100 million.

The neighbouring Narwietooma, Napperby, Glen Helen and Derwent stations owned by Tim and Emily Edmunds north-west of Alice Springs sold.

Mount Doreen Station covering 733,700 hectares or 1,813,012 acres is on the Tanami Road, about 400km north west of Alice Springs.



Mr Braitling's life is the stuff of legend.



He was born in Springsure, Queensland in 1889 and left home at the age of 16 to work on cattle properties in the Victoria River district and Kimberley region.



He then saw service in World War One by joining the 2nd Light Horse unit at Rockhampton and sailed to Egypt in 1916.

After training in Egypt and London, Bill fought in France until April 1919 and was awarded The Meritorious Service Medal for his service in France and the Flanders.

After his service he completed a course in animal husbandry at Edinburgh University and then returned to Australia and was discharged in late 1919.

Doreen Braitling.

He came back to the Northern Territory where he took up a small pastoral block while in search of a larger parcel with good access to markets.



On learning that the railway was to be extended to Alice Springs, he explored new country west of the town and in 1926 obtained a grazing licence over a large area of country, to which he moved his cattle and plant to.

Due to drought, Braitling had his cattle agisted on Singleton Station and in 1929 he married the daughter of the Singleton Station owners, Doreen Crook.

After saving enough money he had earned with droving jobs, Braitling and his family set out to settle on their new property in 1932 and named the property after his wife, Doreen.

In later life the pair retired to Alice Springs where a suburb called Braitling was named in their honour.



Mrs Braitling was awarded a British Empire Medal for her work preserving historic buildings in Alice Springs and as the first president of the NT's National Trust.

Their descendants, particularly through the Passchendaele Cattle Company, continue to operate Mount Doreen and bought the adjacent 2700 square kilometre Pine Hill Station in 2014.

The family also owns and operates cattle properties in Queensland.



Although the Colliers Agribusiness agents are not speculating on a likely price, it is expected to reach about $50 million for the land with the cattle on top as it is being sold walk-in walk-out.



The agents say Mount Doreen is a renowned breeder block capable of carrying large numbers and has the ability to fatten cattle.

"Mount Doreen consistently carries well over 30,000 head in average rainfall years, with its long-term sustainable carrying capacity being 22,000 to 23,000 adult equivalent," Colliers agribusiness transactions director Jesse Manuel said.



"The cattle on Mount Doreen are based on a Poll Hereford herd with Droughtmaster, Santa Gertrudis, and Angus influence.

"There are currently over 18,000 head of mixed age, branded cattle on Mount Doreen, however the number of cleanskin cattle is also significant," he said.

Agents said recent upgrades to the famous Tanami Road have improved access to the station.



The station features a recently renovated central homestead, formed roadways, airstrip, 16 equipped bores and yards, and a full complement suite of plant and equipment.



The country is flat to gently undulating, with generally open country, but also areas of spectacularly formed ranges.



It is these outback ranges which provide run-off to for the creek systems and broader floodouts which are well spread throughout the property.



"The great advantage of this diversity and scale is that Mount Doreen Station is largely self-sustaining and can maintain a core herd during periods of drought," Mr Manuel said.



"Its location and organic status also provide multiple domestic and export market options," he said.



For more information contact Jesse Manuel on 0421 550242 and Rawdon Briggs of Colliers Agribusiness on for the expression of interest sale.

