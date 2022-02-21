Agtech startup gains beef accreditation

An agtech startup has received the first accreditation through peak body AUS-MEAT for a hot carcase marbling measurement technology for beef.

On the back of being accredited to measure intramuscular fat in lamb in November, MEQ Probe has now received commercial accreditation to measure marbling in beef.

Following stringent technology, the probe has now been accredited by AUS-MEAT for accurate measurement between the 100-1200 MSA point range for beef.

Until now processor have been reliant on cold marbling measures where fat deposits and distribution on a cut surface of chilled beef are visually assessed by processing plant graders or grading professionals.



The hot measure system is designed to give processors more time to determine their cut design plan, prevent the need for extended chilling and provide occupational health and safety improvements in the boning room.



Information about individual carcase is also provided in real-time, allowing processors to share insights quickly through the supply chain.

The accreditation of the company's beef marbling probe comes after processors Australian Country Choice and Teys Australia successfully partnered with the company to help the development of the probe over the last 12 months.

MEQ Probe CEO Remo Carbone said with Australia producing approximately 2.4 tonnes of beef a year, quality was a point of pride and, scientifically backed measure of meat marbling was critical.

"Our accreditation puts Australia at a distinct advantage and opens doors for what producers and processors can do in terms of branding and premium price targeting," he said.

"We are beyond thrilled to have received accreditation from AUS-MEAT and to work with all those in the beef supply chain to make digitised marbling measurement the standard for the industry.

"However, MEQ Probe will continue to push the limits of our technology and work to bring even more value and understanding about the red meat we eat. We have a lot planned for 2022."

