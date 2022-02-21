National biosecurity strategy draft open to public feedback

A CONSULTATION draft for Australia's first ever national biosecurity strategy has been released for public feedback and comment.



Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the strategy would ensure Australia's national biosecurity system was fit to face future challenges.

"Managing national biosecurity is becoming increasingly complex, with multiple and growing threats on a range of fronts," Mr Littleproud said.

"Now more than ever, it is important to look at how our biosecurity system needs to evolve to prepare for new and increasing future risks.

"That demands coordinated reform and investment to protect Australia's industry, economy and environment."

The consultation draft identifies the priorities for action to ensure a more connected, resilient and shared biosecurity system.

Mr Littleproud said it was designed to strengthen how "we all work together and build on opportunities to improve our system".

"We have heard from industry, environment, community and government stakeholders," Mr Littleproud said.



"I encourage every Australian to take this opportunity to have their say. It is a fundamental way that we can protect our way of life into the future."

Public feedback and comment closes on Friday, March 18, at 5pm.



To read the draft and provide comment, visit haveyoursay.awe.gov.au/national-biosecurity-strategy.



