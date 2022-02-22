Early German settlers founded this farm in New England

Early German settlers established a farm in New England which is to be sold by public auction next month.



The impressive grazing property Pinegrove was founded in the 1880's by early German settlers near Armidale.

Today there are 97 hectares (241 acres) remaining of the original property which is being marketed as a lifestyle/grazing opportunity 15 minutes from Armidale.

The distinctive homestead was constructed from bricks made on the site with a distinctive blue ironstone.



It has a double red brick and triple brick all in colonial bond and finish bond style filled with lime mortar.



The high ceilings have a mixture of tongue and groove Oregon and wood slats and the skirtings, doors and windows are pine, other parts of the home are constructed of Cedar.

The four-bedroom home has been renovated with a mind to keeping its early character and charm.



In more recent years a fully renovated kitchen has been added.



Adjacent to the kitchen are two living areas, sitting room and formal dining room.

The main bedroom has built-ins and ensuite with the remaining three rooms sharing the second bathroom.



An eight kilowatt solar system services the home.

Extensive renovations have been completed to the Blacksmith's Cottage offering single guest accommodation with open plan living, small kitchen and combustion heater sitting upon the old Bellow Stand.

Pinegrove is surrounded by gardens with manicured lawns, mature trees and a mixture of fruit trees, all complemented by a tree lined laneway to the property which was planted in the early 1900s.

It still has steel cattle yards with crush, calf race & cradle, an old slab plus timber shearing shed with two electric stands.



There are three bay 6x11m cement floor work shed and 12x10, lockable storage shed, two single carports, a new two stall horse stable with lockable tack room on slab with wash bay.



The stables have two post and rail day yards.

Pinegrove boasts an excellent bore on power, producing 9000 litres per hour of high quality water.



This feeds to the home and garden and also services an overhead tank that gravity feeds to a reticulated trough system feeding nine troughs.



Domestic water is supplied to the home by approximately 25,000 gallons of rainwater.



There are another five dams on the block.



Pinegrove is fenced into nine paddocks and it has enjoyed a strong fertiliser history over the past 17 years.

Pastures are a feature of a property with well established stands of perennial grasses and a mix of clovers throughout.

Pinegrove is a truly unique property boasting high levels of production, a magnificent historic homestead, water security and only minutes from Armidale.

The public auction is to be held at 2/111 Dangar Street, Armidale on March 22.

For more information contact the agent from Ray White Rural, Lachlan Cullen on 0438 740135.



