Adopting new ways pays off in livestock

ADOPTING new practices on the back of red meat industry research and development has delivered $803 million to the farm gate since 2015.



Meat & Livestock Australia's second annual Producer Adoption Outcomes Report has reported that 8,258 producers participated in learning and training activities to grow their businesses in that time.



For producers participating in programs this financial year, the annual net benefit is calculated to be $52.6m.



The impact of COVID-19 restrictions and border closures meant several of MLA's adoption activities were postponed in the first half of the financial year. However, the second half saw MLA service providers out speaking with producers and delivering more in-person events.

MLA general manager of research, development and adoption Michael Crowley said new adoption products included MeatUp forums across NSW, Queensland and South Australia and the eLearning platform The Toolbox online.



"As a result of the rollout of these adoption programs and the continuation of other successful programs, 82 per cent of attendees indicated intent to change practices," he said.



For livestock, 4 million sheep, 4.4 million cattle and 86,000 goats were positively impacted by practice change programs rolled out by MLA, while 72.9m hectares of Australian agricultural land was improved.

MLA's flagship programs for producers include Profitable Grazing Systems and Producer demonstration sites. These programs provide supported learning packages and key management practices to producers across Australia.

Other successful programs for producers include the EDGEnetwork and BeefUp Forums. MLA's EDGEnetwork offers practical learning opportunities through one to three day workshops to help producers develop skills necessary to improve their livestock enterprises. EDGE has delivered $337.9 million in total net benefits to participating producers, the most out of all adoption programs offered by MLA.

BeefUp Forums provide an opportunity for northern Australian beef producers to stay up-to-date with the latest on-farm research and technologies and to meet fellow producers working in the red meat industry.



The BeefUp Forums delivered $35.2m, which is the equivalent to $2.1m in annual net benefits to participating producers.

On average, northern beef producers participating in an EDGE workshop can expect an additional net benefit of $44/km2 annually. In addition, southern producers participating in an EDGE workshop can expect an additional net benefit of $6.28/ha annually.

"The adoption programs offered by MLA demonstrate the potential return of investment available to producers across Australia. I would encourage all red meat producers, livestock advisors and industry stakeholders to get involved, so that we can continue to increase the productivity and profitability of the red meat industry," said Mr Crowley.

