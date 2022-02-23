Turnkey pasture and beef powerhouse

+9



















The 2393-hectare Girrakool and North Pomeroy at Mummel, 20 minutes from Goulburn on NSW's Southern Tablelands, are described by agent David Nolan as a "productive powerhouse and a proven beef and sheep factory".

Girrakool, which incorporates North Pomeroy, comes with plant and equipment and is expected to fetch $33-38 million.

Webster Nolan agent David Nolan said the vendor, Sydney businessman Rob Rich, deserved credit for amalgamating the two properties, which have been managed for the last 20 years by Luke and Leah Whitehead.

"They have, in conjunction with owner Rob Rich, developed Girrakool and North Pomeroy into the powerhouse cattle and sheep breeding operation it is today," he said.

"Luke and Leah, subject to discussions with the new owners, are prepared to stay on for a mutually agreeable period."

In fact, Mr Nolan said their management made Girrakool stand out from other properties on the market, together with its fertiliser history and robust phalaris, cocksfoot and clover pastures.

The undulating to rolling country comprises clay sandy loams and was managed with a pasture improvement program that begins with cropping the designated paddocks for two full years.

Winter grazing wheat is grown, with high analysis fertiliser applied at 125kg/ha, used as supplementary winter grazing feed and then locked up and cut for silage and hay.

Prior to sowing the perennial pastures, lime is applied to the paddocks.

"The pastures are just so well developed, they have to be seen to be believed, and the pièce de résistance is the Angus/Black Simmental crossbred cattle herd, they're just outstanding," Mr Nolan said.

The purchaser of the properties will be given first right to buy the livestock. There are 680 joined cows, 220 pregnancy-tested, in-calf rising two-year-old heifers, 700 mixed-sex weaners and 21 bulls.

There are also 570 aged first-cross ewes joined to Poll Dorset rams and nine Poll Dorset rams.

Girrakool and North Pomeroy were both well set up for sheep and cattle, Mr Nolan said, and have an estimated carrying capacity of 900-1000 cows and calves plus replacement heifers.

The enterprise has been selling 450-500 kilogram calves aged 12-16 months.

The open and highly productive undulating grazing country is well serviced with around 40 km of new fencing suitable for a large scale cattle and sheep operation.

A 10km laneway system throughout the properties, plus water and three-way, 14-foot gates made for easy management.

Mr Nolan said a quirk of the owner was to thank for its excellent gravel roads accessed via 52 cattle grids.

"The owner's a very successful businessman," he said.

"He went down there a number of years ago and said, 'This is taking me an hour and a half to drive around here opening gates and I'm time poor', so they put in 52 grids."

Other improvements include a well-maintained and presented manager's residence and two cottages, two sets of steel cattle and sheep yards, two shearing sheds and yards, two hay sheds, and machinery sheds.

To allow for a seamless transfer of operations under the new ownership, plant and equipment is included in the sale.

Mr Nolan said the properties were well serviced with water.

The area has an average annual 800 millimetres of rainfall, the property has about 10km of double frontage to Wollondilly River, double frontage to Kiala and Oxley Creeks, plus 54 dams and two bores.

Expressions of interest for Girrakool and North Pomeroy close on April 11 and the successful purchaser of the properties will be given first right to purchase the livestock.

Contact Webster Nolan agent David Nolan on 0447 278 236 or Roger Bushell Real Estate agent Roger Bushell on 0428 483 667.

