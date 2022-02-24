Multiple income streams for picturesque Bonny Doon

A successful multi-income agribusiness is being offered at public auction at picturesque Bonny Doon, at Bodalla.



And no it's not the "ah the serenity" to quote Michael Caton from the hit Aussie movie The Castle, that was Bonnie Doon in Victoria this is on the NSW South Coast.



This farm takes in 210 hectares (520 acres) five minutes from Bodalla and 20 minutes from Narooma.

The expected price range is between $7-$8 million.



It is also just 15 minutes from the beach.



The property features several successful ventures - turf farming, beef cattle and sand mining.



It has frontage to the Tuross River and is being sold on a walk-In walk-out basis.

Bonny Doon has a three-bedroom home plus separate guest accommodation set in garden surrounds.

It is a proven cattle producer running a 90 head self-replacing Angus cross cow herd.

Water is secure with a 210 megalitre Tuross River irrigation licence.

+4









MORE GALLERIES

Agents say the lawn turf enterprise has been highly successful with long term existing clients.

The sand mining royalties have been providing extra income.

Set in a picturesque location "Bonny Doon" provides the best of both worlds, business and lifestyle.

The public auction is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 at the auctionWORKS Rooms, Mezzanine Level, 50 Margaret Street in Sydney



For more information contact David Nolan from Webster Nolan Real Estate on 0447 278236.

Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.

