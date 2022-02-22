The humble spud enters alternative milk market

WE'VE seen soy milk, then came almond and oat milks, now there is a new entrant to the alternative milk sector making waves in the northern hemisphere.

Swedish based business Dug has caused a stir in the northern hemisphere with its potato milk product, which has been released onto the shelves of UK supermarket giant Waitrose.

Dug has marketed the milk as ideal for coffee making, with a Barista range complementing its normal range, saying on its website the Barista range was designed to be extra creamy and capable of creating good foam on a coffee.

Should the potato milk win be launched and win market acceptance it could be a valuable source of demand for Australia's potato growers.

Part of the appeal of potato milk is its serious sustainability credentials, with markedly lower carbon emissions required to produce it than not only dairy but its other alternative milk rivals.

Potatoes require less land to grow than oats, markedly less water to produce than almonds and have a less damaging sustainability record than soy beans to name just a few alternative milk products.

And while the idea of drinking potatoes may take a while for some to get used to the alternative milk market continues to grow.

According to data supplied by the alternative milk sector, Australian sales in 2021 were at $352 million, with strong growth expected to continue.

Oat milk currently leads the away from almond and soy.

Rice, pea and coconut are all also popular.

The potato milk is made by combining potatoes and canola oil to create a blend that replicates the properties of milk best.

