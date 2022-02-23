Upskilling through new training hub

Simple, effective, engaging, practical and easy to follow is how Candice Jay describes the training courses now available on the Australian Lot Feeders' Association (ALFA) Feedlot TECH Online Training Hub platform.

The operations and training coordinator at Clevecourt Feedlot has finished all of the modules and is monitoring the rest of the feedlot's team of four staff as they also work their way through the training.

Ms Jay said the Online Training Hub platform was a very useful tool when training new employees and refreshing seasoned staff.

"The video and written resources provided by leading industry professionals are very easy to follow and highly engaging," she said.

"We are impressed with how user-friendly the Feedlot Training Hub is for people of all abilities.

"It offers simple and effective short courses covering all aspects of our feedlot."

Ms Jay said the way the material was designed meant managers could check and monitor the progress and training achievements of feedlot staff, and provide assistance if required.

She said Clevecourt was a relatively small feedlot - with a 1000-head capacity - but feedlots of any size would benefit from using the new hub, which was unveiled by ALFA during its SmartBeef Bites virtual conference in late 2020.

"The FeedlotTECH Online Training Hub has greatly enhanced our staff training program, ensuring all employees are upskilled and using industry best practice.

"We would love to see this platform continue to grow and have more online training offerings available."

Already the FeedlotTECH Feedlot Training Hub offers modules in:



Fundamentals of nutrition, milling and feeding;



Feedstuff loader and feedlot truck operations;

Pen cleaning;

Manure and environmental management;



Dealing with summer heat;



Practical bovine post-mortum;



Meat & Livestock Australia's (MLA) caring for cattle and cattle backgrounding and induction sessions;



Antimicrobial stewardship training;



Exploring feedlot energy; and



Moving towards carbon neutrality.

Ms Jay said recommendations stemming from the caring for cattle and cattle handling practices courses had been implemented at Clevecourt.

"We have introduced lower stress techniques for acclimatisation of cattle and their general management during feeding," she said.

"We noticed almost immediately that the cattle are quieter, settling in faster, are easier to manage and they perform to their peak potential."

Ms Jay said there was something to take out of each training course, such as better feed loading and feed truck operations.

"We all strive to do the best job we can," she said.

"But there are always tips and reminders that you can take-away from the training to boost efficiencies, safety, animal welfare and overall feedlot operations.

"I advise anyone in the feedlot sector to jump on to FeedlotTECH and get involved in upskilling - regardless of the capacity of the operation you work for," she said.

"It is so practical and the presenters are great."

Overall, the Feedlot TECH Training Hub provides access to core feedlot training courses and resources covering all areas of the feedlot operation.

This includes the pillars of livestock care, feeding and milling, administration, farming, environment and maintenance.

The training is practical and covers core feedlot skills.

The courses can also be easily integrated into daily operations and onsite staff training.

For more information, go to: www.feedlottech.com.au/feedlot-training-hub