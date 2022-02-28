Final straw for export hay maker

+6













The land and equipment of the failed SP Hay Group are for sale.



Besides the big business, the properties being offered total 40.5 hectares across three sites in Western Australia and South Australia.



Elders Real Estate has been engaged to organise the sale of the company.



The company fell into receivership last year owing creditors about $14 million.

In South Australia, the Thomas Plain "Paskeville" site is on the market.



It is a large-scale hay processing and storage facility near the Yorke Peninsula town.



The facility features hay teasing, blending, pressing and unitising equipment.



There is a large hay warehouse built in about 2010 of 5760 square metres.



The large machinery shed on site includes "significant water infrastructure" for fire suppression.



The facility suffered an enormous fire in 2009 causing millions of dollars in damage.

There is perimeter fencing to the entire boundary with central entry and exit access point.



It also includes hard stand areas, office, weighbridge, site drainage pathways and established water catchment.



In Western Australia, the Brookton site also hosts a large-scale hay storage and processing facility.



This complex was established in about 2000, primarily to supply the export hay market with high quality hay grown throughout WA.



It is just north of Brookton and about 150km from Perth.



The 26.1529 hectare site consists of two allotments with improvements concentrated on Lot 168 and with surplus room for further expansion on Lot 22.



Inclusive of hay teasing, hay blending, hay pressing and hay unitising equipment, the complex is ideally suited to continue hay processing, whilst also having potential for additional uses given the size and quality of built improvements.



The smaller Laura site in South Australia has an existing hay storage facility, old stone mill and a small silo complex both requiring restoration with a weighbridge and control hut.



Although the failed group offers a ready made operation in leading hay growing regions of Australia for a new buyer it will be sold into parts if needed.



Key features of the operation are the modern large scale high clearance warehouses and associated facilities in Brookton (WA) and Paskeville (SA) plus third site in Laura (SA).



It has automated Hunterwood press lines with operating systems at Brookton and Paskeville sites.



Agents say there is an opportunity to establish infrastructure at key sites and offer products and services relating to the value adding of plant protein.



SP Hay is for sale via expressions of interest closing on March 31.



For more information contact Adam Chilcott from Elders on 0447 710484.



