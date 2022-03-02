Old North Bungaree is a chance to replicate wool industry history

A large piece of land about 30km northeast of one of Australia's best known and historic sheep stations is on the market.



This 678 hectare (1675 acre) offering called Old North Bungaree is expected to attract prices of around $13.2 million or $7900 an acre ($19,500 hectare) for its London owner.

Bungaree, near Clare in South Australia, was founded by the trail-blazing Hawker family in 1841.

As the early settlers boldly ventured inland looking for choice grazing country Bungaree was at the time the most northern settlement in the state and at its height ran 100,000 Merino sheep on 70,000 hectares.

It is about 200 kilometres from Adelaide.

Today the Bungaree name is still well known in the valley as the the home of the Hawker family, where the station's mansion still stands as a popular tourist business.

The block being offered for sale at Old North Bungaree includes the sandstone quarry used by the settlers to build many buildings in the region.



Old North Bungaree is unconnected with Bungaree, which is not for sale, but the property shares similar land characteristics and conditions.

The story of Bungaree is that of risk and hard work.

On Christmas day in 1841, brothers George C., Charles and James Hawker picked a spot with plentiful water along the Hutt River for their main station on advice from explorer Edward John Eyre.

Bungaree was the Aboriginal name for the area.

After originally settling in the Barossa, the Hawker brothers brought across 2000 ewes from NSW and set about creating a wool empire 12 kilometres from Clare.

George C. Hawker raised a family of 16 children, and after his death in 1895, his six sons ran the property for a time before they split it up between them.

Old North Bungaree farm is offered in one line or as two or three separate land parcels.

It is located 4km west of Booborowie and 38km north-east of Clare.

A total of 639ha of the offering is arable, with the property suited to cropping or running livestock, with a small percentage of lucerne, excellent shelter belts and permanent water from Two Creeks.

The property is underpinned by red and brown loam soil over red clay.

Nearby Booborowie receives annual average rain of 437mm. Improvements include a currently-rented home, a hay shed, sheep holding yards and two bores.

CBRE Agribusiness' Phil Schell and Angus Bills are managing the sale campaign on behalf of the London-based vendor, with expressions of interest to be lodged before April 14.

"This is a quality offering in the tightly-held Mid-North," Mr Schell said.

He said local families looking to grow their existing operations were helping drive land prices up.

"We're expecting interest from local land owners looking to expand their presence, producers seeking geographic diversity and corporate entities," Mr Bills said.

"Buyer confidence in the state is on the rise, and demand is currently outstripping supply when you combine the family and corporate interest."

For more information contact Phil Schell on 0418 809849 or Angus Bills on 0400 859 634.

Clarification: An earlier version of this article may have been taken as suggesting that the property for sale is associated with Bungaree. This is not the case. Further, Bungaree itself is not for sale (nor any part of it). The article also incorrectly suggested that sandstone from the quarry on the Old Northern Bungaree property was used to build the station and associated buildings at Bungaree.

