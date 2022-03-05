Secure water is key to this proven grazing farm

Secure water is the key to this well established grazing enterprise on the south west slopes near Tarcutta.



Cooloongatta (not to be confused with Coolangatta further north along the coast) offers 293 hectares (725 acres) of versatile and productive country.

Although it has been used as a breeding and fattening operation, it is also ideal for lucerne, food production.



No suggested price has been provided.

With 180 arable hectares it has two centre pivots and 80 megalitres of irrigation on hand to make the best of the country.



The property has easy access to Hume Highway and is 10 minutes from Tarcutta or 25 minutes from Gundagai with alluvial creek and valley floor flats.



Agents from Webster Nolan Real Estate say the farm is equally suited to cattle or sheep enterprises with about 4000 DSE or cattle equivalents.

Even with the irrigation entitlement it enjoys reliable rain and has frontages to Umbango, College and Tarcutta creeks.



There is also a bore and a "substantial" storage dam plus 12 other dams.

Cooloongatta also has a comfortable four-bedroom home, steel cattle yards, undercover steel sheep yards, a shearing and machinery shed plus two hay sheds.

"Cooloongatta is very well managed and is suitable for both sheep and cattle and a fodder production enterprise," agent David Nolan said.

Cooloongatta is going to online auction on April 12 through auctionWORKS.



For more information contact Mr Nolan on 0447 278236.

