Plan to supercharge the development of 20 regional centres

AN AMBITIOUS strategy to supercharge the development of 20 regional areas has been put forward by the National Farmers Federation.

The regionalisation plan revolves around place-based investment, designed to increase the liveability of regional centres, with a particular focus on accelerating primary production.

NFF president Fiona Simson said despite the horde of opportunities that existed in rural Australia, a government-led strategy to grow regional populations and economies remained elusive.



"Places like Mount Gambier and Warrnambool, and surrounding regions, should be globally recognised centres of high-tech agriculture, food processing and manufacturing leading to the creation of thousands of new jobs in the process," Ms Simson said.



"COVID-19 has exposed Australia's reliance on international imports for critical inputs, such as ag-vet products and fertiliser.



"Now is the time to invest seriously in the domestic manufacturing capability of our country and it just makes sense for these developments to make their home in regional Australia."

The proposal calls on the federal and state governments to establish a framework to develop Regional Development Precincts. The plan would need at least $1.4 billion in funding to ensure it came to life, and not "another glossy document gathering dust in a high-rise inner-city office".

Nearly 30 industry and community representative groups contributed to the NFF's proposal. The NFF engaged with local government, federal and state agencies, and received widespread support.

Regional Capitals of Australia chair Daniel Moloney said the regions were booming and had been the engine room of Australia's economy during the pandemic.



"A precinct mode of investment would help ensure our members get the right infrastructure funding to keep pace with that growth," Cr Moloney said.



"Regional capital living offers a more affordable lifestyle, strong sense of community and better work-life balance - but we also need deliberate funding and policy settings to preserve those unique advantages and keep pace with growth."



The 20 locations were picked based on a range of social, environmental and economic criteria. In Queensland, Roma, Toowoomba, Emerald and Gladstone have been nominated, along with NSW's Central West, Riverina, New England and Northern Rivers.

In WA, Greater Geraldton, Kalgoorlie-Boulder and Merredin have been put forward, while Victoria's Latrobe/Gippsland, Mildura, Shepparton and Warrnambool got the nod.

The other proposed sites are South Australia's Mount Gambier and Port Lincoln, along with Tasmania's West/North West Region and Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory.



