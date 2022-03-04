Skinner appointed to take the reins at Sheep Producers

Bonnie Skinner has been appointed the new chief executive officer of Sheep Producers Australia (SPA).



Already a cemented integral part of SPA's team, Ms Skinner commenced working with the organisation in July 2018 as the Product Integrity Policy Manager to being appointed the Deputy CEO in 2021.



"Ms Skinner has been appointed after an extensive and thorough Australia-wide recruitment process," SPA chairman, Andrew Spencer said.



"The Board and I are delighted that she has been successful and look forward to continuing to work with her on behalf of the industry."

Ms Skinner has an extensive background in biosecurity and animal science, with a strong balance of practical experience and understanding of the political considerations associated with the red meat industry supply chain.



She has been acting in the role of CEO since October 2021 and Mr Spencer said she was the preferred candidate amongst a very strong field.

Ms Skinner said she is looking forward to continuing to work with the SPA team



"The board and policy council have considerable knowledge and expertise, our members and producers to focus on delivering the many policy and advocacy opportunities the sheep industry has before it," Ms Skinner said.

"Sheepmeat production is a significant industry that supports nearly every region in southern Australia and has underpinned the prosperity of the country and employed generations of Australians.



"As CEO, I will continue to advocate on issues that affect sheep production businesses and to ensure a productive, profitable and sustainable sheep industry.



"This is the time to embrace a culture of collaboration and innovation."

