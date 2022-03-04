Hundreds of millions in damage: grain to cane, red meat to dairy

THE flood damage to the agriculture industry is still being tallied, but will be "hundreds of millions of dollars".

Floods across the eastern states have impacted commodities ranging from cane to grain and red meat to horticulture. Ten meat processing plants, which supply a third of the nation's meat and employ 7000, have been forced to shut, while there are reports of entire dairy herds being swept away.

Emergency Response Minister Bridget McKenzie held a roundtable with agriculture representatives on Friday to identify and coordinate the sector's response priorities.



Fodder drops, access to vets and infrastructure access to allow farmers to get back onto properties to address animal welfare issues were



"Many animals are going to need to be euthanized and it needs to be done safely and securely, and we need to work out how we're going to dispose of the carcasses," Senator McKenzie said.

National Farmers' Federation chief executive Tony Mahar said the agriculture sector had been "significantly impacted".



"We're still counting the cost but it will be in the hundreds of millions of dollars," Mr Mahar said.



"We've requested immediate access back into those communities when it's safe, so people can look after animals.



"To get people back to their properties, that means we need access to roads and infrastructure. It must be the immediate priority."

Mr Mahar said regional communities also need access to skills and resources in the recovery phase.

"We have to have people in those communities that are going to help manage and help build back better," he said.

The head of the government's disaster recovery agency, Shane Stone, said houses inundated by floods should not be rebuilt, causing a public backlash.

"You've got people who want to live among the gum trees - what do you think is going to happen? Their house falls in the river, and they say it's the government's fault," Mr Stone told the Sydney Morning Herald.



Senator McKenzie would not be drawn on Mr Stone's comments and refused to say if she supported them.

"The debate about where we choose to live is not a new one....it's a topic of conversation that comes up after every single natural disaster," Senator McKenzie said.



Food drops for cut off communities are underway, with the first drop into Casino being distributed to people around the Lismore area.

"There's no caviar on these drops, they are absolutely around water and essential food support for people in need," Senator McKenzie said.

