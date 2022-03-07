More flood support on offer for farmers and mobile phone towers

MORE support has been offered to farmers and regional residents as floods continue to sweep the nation, while millions will be spent on improving the resilience of mobile phone networks.

Concessional loans of up to $250,000 will be available, along with essential working capital loans of up to $100,000 to help kick-start the recovery of impacted primary producers, small businesses and not-for-profits.

Farmers can also access freight subsidies of up to $5000 for the movement of stock, feed, machinery, fuel, water, building and fencing materials.



Support has now been offered to more than 50 local government areas across Queensland and NSW, with more than $100 million already handed out.

Emergency Services Minister Bridget McKenzie said the was online through myGov, but they could also call the Australian Government Emergency Information Line on 180 22 66.

"We have made financial help available now because we know the economic impact of disasters like these are felt long after the flood water recedes," Senator McKenzie said.

"There will be some very tough, days, weeks and months ahead for thousands of people in Queensland and NSW, and the clean-up and recovery process will take time."

The government has also put almost $11 million on the table to strengthen the resilience of mobile networks against natural disasters.

Funding under Round 2 of the Mobile Network Hardening Program (MNHP) will mean Optus, Telstra and TPG Telecom will deliver 544 mobile network resilience upgrades across the country.

Projects will include the installation of permanent power generators, increased battery reserves, transmission resiliency upgrades to protect against network transmission outages and site hardening measures, such as protective ember screening to shield sites from potential impacts of embers or flames.

"Mobile phones are vital for people in regional and remote communities to access critical supports both during and after natural disasters such as bushfires and floods," Senator McKenzie said.

Under stage one of the program, the more than 460 mobile phone towers had their auxiliary backup supply upgraded.



