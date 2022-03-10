Death toll rises from Japanese encephalitis outbreak

The death toll from the surprise Japanese encephalitis outbreak is growing.



JEV has been confirmed as the cause of the death of a man in New South Wales.



A 60-year-old in Victoria has also been confirmed this week as a victim of the mosquito-borne virus.



An encephalitis death in South Australia last month is still being investigated as a possible JEV death with four confirmed cases in that state.



The rising toll comes comes as a result of post-mortem testing.



Pigs are known to "amplify" the virus after being infected by mosquitoes.

The NSW victim, a man in his 70s from Griffith, died on February 13 and only this week it was confirmed he had the disease.

There are people in Queensland, NSW, Victoria and South Australia who are seriously ill in hospital after contracting the disease.



South Australia has confirmed its four cases of JEV after further investigations into the encephalitis infections of 10 people.



The testing is continuing.



SA Health Department executive director of health protection Dr Chris Lease said: "We as a country are facing something we haven't seen before."



MORE READING: Outbreak a chilling reminder we can't keep everything out.

Queensland health officials are warning horse owners to be alert to possible JEV infections.



The Murray Valley and Riverland have already been identified as JEV hot spots.

JEV has been confirmed at more than 20 piggeries around the country.



Health authorities say most people who contract JEV have few if any symptoms and fully recover but those who develop of fever, headache, vomiting, seizures or disorientation should seek urgent medical attention.

Public warnings have been issued for people in high risk areas to wear long sleeved clothes and regularly use insect repellent.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

