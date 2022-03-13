Country mansion built as a wedding present

One of country Victoria's most photographed mansions was built as a gift to a bride-to-be.



James Sanders forked out 3000 pounds back in 1876 for the impressive two-storey building in the main street of Yea, about 100 kilometres north-east of Melbourne.



Today Beaufort Manor is on the market for between $2.3-$2.5 million.



Made from local handmade bricks, today's well known wedding venue, was originally a gift to Sanders' wife Charlotte.



Before leaving for the wilds of Australia, Ms Sandall, who was living in Beaufort Square, Bath in England at the time, gave the manor its name.



Famously the manor was used by the Yea Orchestral Society in the 1890s and songstress Dame Nellie Melba occasionally took the trek to Yea to join the orchestra and stay at the grand house.



The Sanders-Waddell family owned and occupied Beaufort House for 60 years.



During World War Two it became a school and boarding house for Ivanhoe Grammar's 130 students who were were evacuated there from Melbourne.

It has had many guises over the years, from a boarding house for returned soldiers, a restaurant, antique shop and now, a wedding and reception venue.



It has been restored and renovated by the current owners on its large 2855square metre block in the town's main street.



As well as being a home it is currently operating as a fully licensed function/wedding reception centre with a full commercial kitchen and seating in the grand ballroom for up to 100 patrons.



The impressive foyer with reception area and bar leads the way into the two formal lounge areas with chandeliers and leadlight.



The manor features high ceilings, ceiling roses and French doors lead into a landscaped garden area.



It has a big commercial kitchen to cater for all those wedding guests.



At the top of the grand staircase is a comfortable two-bedroom residence with character features.



Adjacent to the ground floor courtyard is a separate two-bedroom unit, currently used as a B&B or convenient accommodation for the bride.



The manor also boasts a six-car garage with workshop and hoist.



For more information contact the agent from Stockdale and Leggo, Sharyn Manning on 0412 052946.

