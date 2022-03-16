Combination almond farm and vineyard on the river

Agents are offering a price guide of about $8 million for an almond farm and vineyard in Swan Reach.



The 321 hectare (793 acre) almond farm and vineyard near the Murray River has been listed for sale.



Frank Condo's Swan Produce, located at 2767 Hunter Road, dates back to the early 1970s and features a 129ha almond plantation, 24ha planted to wine grapes and 110ha suited to further horticultural development.



The almonds are part of a supply agreement with South Australia-based Almondco Australia, while vineyard plantings include Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz and Vermentino.

Agents say the property's extensive irrigation system was recently upgraded, incorporating modern plumbing and fertigation infrastructure, and is adaptable to suit future plantings.

Other improvements include operational infrastructure, three homes, a workshop, machinery shed, fertigation shed, bin shed and an almond shed.



Council approval has been granted for a fourth dwelling.

CBRE Agribusiness's Phil Schell and Angus Bills are managing the sale campaign on behalf of Mr Condo, who has owned the property since 1981, with expressions of interest invited before April 21.

"Swan Produce represents an opportunity to secure a well-presented and mature almond and vineyard holding with significant expansion potential," Mr Schell said.

"With the property available on a walk-in, walk-out basis, we are expecting interest from existing horticulture participants and corporate groups, and offers around $8 million."

The gently-undulating land comprises deep sandy loams over limestone, and is situated in a core horticultural location approximately two hours east of Adelaide.

It offers easy access to the Stott and Sturt highways, the nearby Costa Bros almond-processing facility and Almondco in Renmark.

"The property occupies a prime position near the Murray River, and is well connected to the almond industry," Mr Bills said.

"The scope to expand the existing almond orchard or redevelop the orchard while utilising the existing irrigation infrastructure is set to appeal to interested parties."

For more information contact CBRE Agribusiness agents Phil Schell on 0418 809849 or Angus Bills on 0400 859 634.

