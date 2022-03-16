Meet two Toowoomba students dreaming about careers in agriculture

When Arliah Stagg imagines life after high school, she sees the wide skies of Winton in central west Queensland and long days spent working on a cattle station.



The Fairholme College year 12 student is one of thousands across the country weighing up what to do after completing her secondary schooling.



Along with compatriot Ally Graham, she is among the young women seeking to pursue a career in agriculture and raise the profile of women in the industry.



"We need more support for females in agriculture because many are still not recognised," Miss Stagg said.

Although she has not grown up on the land, Miss Stagg has an affinity for the agricultural sector thanks to days spent on her relatives' farm at Millmerran.



Miss Graham grew up around horses and is off a cattle property at Taroom.



She has been completing a certificate III in agriculture during her time at Fairholme and hopes to one day be able to put this study to use on her own property.



"I think it is so important to recognise women have such an important role in agriculture, just as much as what men do, and it's something that should be celebrated and highlighted," Miss Graham said.

"I feel at school we don't learn enough about what it is like in the agricultural business.

"I want to show people it is a real career and it is a real job because a lot of people don't think that it is and I want to make that very evident at school."

